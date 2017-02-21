3:37 pm, February 21, 2017
Juventus defender Bonucci punished for outburst at manager

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 3:18 pm 02/21/2017 03:18pm
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri gestures during a news conference at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Juventus will play FC Porto in a Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match Wednesday. (AP Photo/Paulo Duarte)

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci will be left in the stands for Wednesday’s Champions League match against Porto as punishment for his outburst aimed at coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri announced the move on Tuesday at the pre-match news conference, saying he had agreed it with club officials as “a fair decision, out of respect for the squad, the fans and the club.”

Bonucci became embroiled in a heated argument over substitutions with Allegri after a 4-1 win over Palermo on Friday.

Allegri also will punish himself for his angry reaction to Bonucci, announcing a donation to charity.

It was the third time in three weeks that players had questioned Allegri’s decisions and the manager said the moves should be “an example for the future,” adding that “it’s the time to make decisions and move on.”

