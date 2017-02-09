10:46 pm, February 9, 2017
Jockey Mario Gutierrez rides 1,000th winner

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 9:38 pm 02/09/2017 09:38pm
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Jockey Mario Gutierrez has ridden his 1,000th career winner.

The 30-year-old jockey won the eighth race Thursday at Santa Anita by a neck aboard Hot Paris Night, trained by Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer.

Gutierrez won the 2012 Kentucky Derby and Preakness on I’ll Have Another. He won his second Derby last year with Nyquist.

The native of Mexico also won the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies and the 2015 BC Juvenile.

Gutierrez says his 1,000th victory means a lot because he never thought he’d be riding at the top level of the sport.

Topics:
Latest News
