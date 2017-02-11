9:16 am, February 11, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Japan's Watabe wins Nordic…

Japan’s Watabe wins Nordic combined World Cup event

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 8:59 am 02/11/2017 08:59am
Share

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Akito Watabe of Japan won his first title in two years at a World Cup individual Nordic combined event on Saturday.

Watabe, who was runner-up on Friday, overcame a 25-second deficit in the 10-kilometer cross-country race to finish in 25 minutes, 55.9 seconds, four seconds ahead of Tim Hug of Switzerland.

It was Watabe’s eighth career title. Manuel Faisst of Germany came third in 26:04.2.

Watabe was fourth after the jumping segment with 122.5 points following a 134.5-meter jump, and started the race seven seconds ahead of Hug.

Hisaki Nagamine of Japan led after the ski jumping with a leap of 138 meters to score 128.8 points. But he struggled in the cross-country race and finished 23rd.

Bjorn Kircheisen of Germany, who won Friday’s event, finished 13th.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Japan's Watabe wins Nordic…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News