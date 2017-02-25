8:11 am, February 25, 2017
62° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Jansrud wins men's downhill…

Jansrud wins men’s downhill to close in on title

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 7:45 am 02/25/2017 07:45am
Share
Norway's Kjetil Jansrud celebrates after taking third place in an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Kvitfjell, Norway, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — Norway’s Kjetil Jansrud took a key step toward the downhill skiing World Cup title on Saturday with victory in Kvitfjell.

Jansrud beat his closest title rival, defending downhill champion Peter Fill of Italy, by 0.08 seconds to extend his downhill standings lead to 33 points with one race remaining.

Beat Feuz of Switzerland was third, 0.14 off Jansrud’s time.

Jansrud is the first man to win two downhills this season after victory in Val d’Isere in December.

The last race is in Aspen on March 15.

Saturday’s race was interrupted when U.S. skier Jared Goldberg lost control on his run and flew through the air, landing on his back before hitting a fence at high speed.

He was able to stand and talk.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Jansrud wins men's downhill…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News