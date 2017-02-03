12:52 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Italy's Intesa bank weighs…

Italy’s Intesa bank weighs takeover of Generali insurance

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 11:11 am 02/03/2017 11:11am
Share

MILAN (AP) — The CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo said Friday that the Italian bank is evaluating a potential takeover of the Generali insurance company, but would only proceed if the deal aligns with its strategic plans.

Carlo Messina told analyst that the bank would take all the time necessary before deciding on such a move, and that a deal would be dependent on maintaining a dividend in 2017 for the bank’s shareholders.

The bank earlier released a statement saying that a possible merger was “only the subject of a case study,” one of the many options for growth that the bank is considering.

Messina addressed speculation about the takeover during an analyst conference call to discuss the bank’s earnings. Intesa Sanpaolo saw its fourth-quarter profits rebound on markedly higher net fees and commissions.

The bank, Italy’s second-largest by assets, on Friday reported net profit in the quarter of 776 million euros ($833 million) compared with 13 million euros in the same period last year.

Net fees and commissions rose 7.5 percent to 2 billion euros, while operating income was up 4 percent to 4 billion euros.

Even with the clear improvement, the results were hit by a contribution to a rescue fund set up to help struggling Italian banks and other levies. The bank said quarterly earnings otherwise would have been 1.1 billion euros.

Full-year earnings were 3.1 billion euros, up from 2.7 billion euros the previous year.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Italy's Intesa bank weighs…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News