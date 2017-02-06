5:47 am, February 6, 2017
Italy’s Innerhofer out injured from ski world championships

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 5:28 am 02/06/2017 05:28am
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, Italy's Christof Innerhofer celebrates after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup Super G, in Kitzbuehel, Austria. Former gold medalist Christof Innerhofer has ended his season due to injury on the eve of the Alpine ski world championships. The Italian ski federation says Innerhofer, who won the super-G when taking home three medals from the 2011 worlds, has a microfracture in his left tibula. Innerhofer says “It’s too dangerous to race with a fracture like this.” (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta, file)

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Former gold medalist Christof Innerhofer has ended his season due to injury on the eve of the Alpine skiing world championships.

The Italian winter sports federation says Innerhofer, who won the super-G when taking home three medals from the 2011 worlds, has a microfracture in his left fibula.

Innerhofer says “It’s too dangerous to race with a fracture like this.”

The 32-year-old racer first injured his left leg in a combined event in December at Santa Caterina, Italy

Innerhofer was typically flamboyant when returning to place second in the most recent World Cup super-G at Kitzbuehel, Austria. He stayed up by lifting his left ski to shoulder height to regain balance early in his run.

He skipped races the next week in Germany and later tests revealed a fracture.

