Inter midfielder Brozovic out for weeks with broken toe

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan will be without Marcelo Brozovic for several weeks after the midfielder broke his toe in Sunday’s defeat at Juventus.

Brozovic was replaced by Geoffrey Kondogbia just before the hour mark of the 1-0 defeat and underwent tests on Tuesday.

Inter says Brozovic “has sustained a fracture to one of the bones in his fourth toe” and that “his condition will be evaluated over the coming weeks.”

Brozovic will miss the league matches against Empoli and Bologna, while the Croatia midfielder is unlikely to be fit in time for the crucial clash at home to Roma on Feb. 26.

Inter, which is fifth in Serie A and fighting hard for a Champions League spot, is already without key forwards Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic, who were given two-match bans for their actions at the end of the Juventus match. Icardi made comments to the referee at the end of the game and kicked the ball away, while Perisic was sent off for dissent in stoppage time.