How Your Family Can Take Back Winter

I really don’t like winter in the Northeast.

But when my kids were young, I didn’t want to saddle them with the psychological fallout of resenting an entire season, so I used to pretend that I loved winter. I encouraged them to participate in all winter sports, while always making sure I remained warmly inside. “I would ski with you, but I have to finish writing this chapter,” I might tell them. I pushed them out the door with my husband to shovel and play in the snow. “Oops, I guess there are no shovels left for mom. I’ll be ready with the hot chocolate when you’re done.” I think my big fake-out worked, because all three of my kids are just fine with winter; and I give credit to their dad who loves the cold — talk about opposites attracting!

I know I’m not alone in my feelings of dread and foreboding as I see temperatures plummet and the clocks pushed back an hour, causing darkness to descend at 4 p.m. In fact, the colder, dark months are responsible for seasonal affective disorder, a type of depression that almost always occurs in the fall or winter. SAD causes all the symptoms of depression, including sadness, lethargy, difficulties with sleep, overeating and trouble concentrating. Kids, teens and adults — particularly individuals with a predisposition to depression — are all vulnerable to developing SAD.

In addition to seasonal depression, the winter months can cause feelings of social isolation. Kids don’t get together on the playground, and parents don’t hang out and chat at the bus stop or at school pickup. Cold weather is a deterrent to exercise and can limit other athletic activity. Kids feel cooped up, and so they may become unruly. Parents become frustrated with their kids’ behavior, and they get upset about their own expanding waistlines, since they, too, are not exercising. And everyone eats too much junk food.

Taking a Different Approach to Winter

Now that I’ve painted a bleak, yet fairly accurate picture, I’d like to offer a little inspiration to get us all through the next couple months. I’ve come to realize it’s not necessary or healthy to simply give in to the awful side of winter. Yes, winter has a bad rap, but prioritizing emotional and physical health during the cold months is very important — especially if you need to combat symptoms of SAD. Doing so just requires a bit more effort.

To start, adults and kids need to stay socially connected in the winter. Since this doesn’t occur as naturally as when the weather is warm, it’s important to plan play dates for kids and gatherings for adults. Don’t wait for someone to invite you or your child to their home; get out your calendar and organize these yourself. Anticipation of a planned lunch with a best friend will be as uplifting as the actual lunch.

Next, physical activity during the winter is essential for physical and mental health. A good workout, several times a week can inoculate one against sad feelings, or serve as treatment if you already feel blue. In fact, research consistently shows that regular exercise can be as effective as medication for treating mild depression. It’s always the first intervention I recommend to patients that are depressed — kids and adults.

An added bonus of exercising, of course, is that you have a better chance of resisting winter weight gain. Exercise alone can only cause modest weight loss, but most people are less likely to overeat when they think about how hard they work to shed the weight. Kids aren’t typically focused on their weight (although teens might be), but the benefits for them are also important. Getting outside for exercise, disguised as fun, keeps kids from becoming bored, takes them away from the screen to which they’re likely glued, and can make it easier for them to fall asleep at night, so they get better rest.

The key to being physically active outside in the winter is making sure winter gear is readily accessible. No one wants to head out when they first have to search for hats and gloves, force themselves into uncomfortable snowsuits or don shoes that aren’t waterproof or ill-sized because they are hand-me-downs. It may sound obvious, but keep every family member’s winter gear handy, right by the door. Designate a central location for hats, gloves and scarves. If a glove is lost, replace it immediately. The easier you make it to dress quickly for the cold and snow, the more likely you will be to head outside to play, build snowmen or check out the icicles.

I am determined to get through this winter with a smile on my face, at least most of the time — with as little complaining and having as much fun as possible. I hope you will do the same!

