Hirscher leads an Austrian 1-2-3 in 1st slalom run at worlds

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Marcel Hirscher took a clear lead and Austrians held all the medal positions in the first slalom run at the ski world championships on Sunday.

Hirscher, the 2013 world champion and giant slalom winner on Friday, was best at finding speed on a relatively flat course to be 0.43 seconds faster than teammate Marco Schwarz.

Michael Matt was third, trailing Hirscher by 0.48. He is the younger brother of now-retired 2014 Olympic champion Mario Matt.

Beyond the gap to Hirscher, 20 racers were grouped within one second on another clear and sunny day.

Dave Ryding of Britain was fourth, with 0.53 to make up in the afternoon second run. Britain last won a world championships medal in 1936.

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, who won five World Cup slaloms this season, was sixth, trailing his big rival Hirscher by 0.65.

Felix Neureuther of Germany, the bronze medalist two years ago, was 10th, just 0.28 behind third-placed Matt. Sunday’s program-closing race is Germany’s last chance to win at St. Moritz.

Defending champion Jean-Baptiste Grange of France was 24th, 1.80 back.

By failing to complete his run, French star Alexis Pinturault leaves without winning a medal in his four individual events.

“I didn’t get what I wanted but now I have to move forward,” said Pinturault, who helped France win gold in the team event, though has only one individual bronze medal from his four world championships.

In 2003, Ivica Kostelic won slalom gold when the worlds were last held in St. Moritz, but the 37-year-old Croat had to qualify for Sunday’s race.

Wearing bib No. 54, Kostelic placed 46th in the first run, trailing Hirscher by 3.50.