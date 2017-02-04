8:43 am, February 4, 2017
Germany’s Friedrich wins 4th bobsled World Cup race

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 7:41 am 02/04/2017 07:41am
Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis speed down the track during the first run of the men's two-man bobsled World Cup race in Igls, near Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Francesco Friedrich won both heats in a two-man bobsled World Cup race Saturday to claim his fourth victory of the season.

Friedrich and his pusher Thorsten Margis, of Germany, set a track record in the opening run before beating Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga of Latvia by 0.73 second.

Austria’s Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer trailed by 0.80 in third. American driver Justin Olsen, with pusher Evan Weinstock, was fourth for his personal best World Cup result.

Friedrich extended his lead in the overall standings to 101 points over the United States’ Steven Holcomb, who finished Saturday’s race in 10th.

The World Cup, on the 1976 Olympic track, is the last event before the world championships in Koenigssee, Germany, where Friedrich is seeking a fourth consecutive gold medal.

