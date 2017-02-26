12:41 pm, February 26, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Actor and director Bill Paxton has died at age 61 due to complications from surgery.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Friedrich, Lochner both declared…

Friedrich, Lochner both declared world champs in 4-man bob

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 11:57 am 02/26/2017 11:57am
Share

KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner were both declared world champions in four-man bobsled on Sunday when they couldn’t be separated after four runs.

European champion Lochner, pushed by Matthias Kagerhuber, Joshua Bluhm and Christian Rasp, was leading after Saturday’s first two runs, but Friedrich, pushed by Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis, was fastest in the third, and both German pilots clocked a combined time of 3 minutes, 14.10 seconds altogether.

Another German team, piloted by Nico Walther, with Kevin Kuske, Kevin Korona, Eric Franke, was 0.16 back in third, completing a home sweep.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Friedrich, Lochner both declared…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News