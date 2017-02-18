11:00 am, February 18, 2017
48° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Friedrich leads Kripps at…

Friedrich leads Kripps at halfway stage of bobsled worlds

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 10:30 am 02/18/2017 10:30am
Share
The bobsleigh team Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis from Germany compete in the two-man bob during the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships at Lake Koenigssee, Germany, Saturday Feb. 18, 2017. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)

KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich was fastest in both runs to lead Justin Kripps of Canada at the halfway stage of the two-man bobsled world championships on Saturday.

Defending champion Friedrich and his brakeman Thorsten Margis clocked 49.15 seconds in the first heat and then 49.45 for a combined time of 1 minute, 38.60 seconds — 0.52 ahead of Kripps and Jesse Lumsden.

Johannes Lochner of Germany is 0.63 back in third with Joshua Bluhm, ahead of Canada’s Nick Poloniato and Neville Wright.

American pilot Steven Holcomb is seventh, 0.87 off the pace.

Friedrich is bidding for his fourth successive gold. The title will be decided Sunday.

The women’s bobsled title will be decided later Saturday with Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. holding a 0.02-second lead over Canada’s Kaillie Humphries.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Friedrich leads Kripps at…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Latest News