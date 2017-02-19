9:32 am, February 19, 2017
Friedrich claims 4th straight world title in 2-man bobsled

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 9:04 am 02/19/2017 09:04am
German bob team, Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis, compete during the men's two-man bob race at the Bobsleigh World Championships at Lake Koenigssee, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)

KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich was again fastest in both runs to extend his lead and beat Justin Kripps of Canada for his fourth straight world championship in two-man bobsled on Sunday.

Friedrich, who held a 0.52-lead from Saturday’s opening heats, clocked 49.17 seconds and then 48.94 with his brakeman Thorsten Margis for a combined time of 3 minutes, 16.71 seconds after four runs — 1.20 ahead of Kripps and Jesse Lumsden.

The 26-year-old Friedrich says “We were simply unbeatable this week.”

Germany’s Johannes Lochner was 1.25 back in third with Joshua Bluhm, ahead of Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis of Latvia, Nick Poloniato and Neville Wright of Canada, and Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga of Latvia.

American pilot Steven Holcomb was seventh with Carlo Valdes, 1.68 back.

A skeleton and bobsled team competition was scheduled later Sunday.

Topics:
Latest News
