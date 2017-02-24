Friday’s Major League Linescore

|Baltimore
|010
|010
|000—2
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|2
Wilson, Aquino (3), Verrett (5), Rodriguez (6), Hart (7), Drake (8), Crichton (9), and Joseph, Pena; Fulmer, Pelfrey (2), Saupold (4), Mujica (6), Kensing (7), Molleken (8), Rondon (9), and Avila, Hicks. W_Wilson 1-0. L_Pelfrey 0-1. Sv_Crichton. HRs_None; None.
___
|New York Mets
|111
|000
|000—3
|8
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|200—2
|2
|1
Lugo, Molina (3), Montero (5), Edgin (7), Taylor (8), Robles (9), and d’Arnaud, Nido; Owens, Kendrick (3), Abad (5), Ramirez (6), Scott (7), Workman (8), Martin (9), and Leon, DePew, Procyshen. W_Lugo 1-0. L_Owens 0-1. Sv_Robles. HRs_Conforto, Cecchini; Bogusevic.
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|202—4
|5
|1
|New York Yankees
|100
|012
|23x—9
|11
|2
Asher, Pivetta (3), Garcia (5), Burnett (7), Garcia (8), and Knapp, Moore; Mitchell, Clippard (3), Layne (4), Cessa (5), Montgomery (7), Gallegos (9), and Sanchez, Higashioka. W_Mitchell 1-0. L_Asher 0-1. HRs_Perkins, Stassi; Gregorius, Higashioka, Judge.
___
|Cincinnati
|210
|000
|100—4
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|010
|013—6
|12
|1
Davis, Romano (3), Peralta (5), Astin (6), Chacin (7), Luetge (8), Shackelford (9), and Brantly; Bumgarner, Gomez (2), Blackburn (3), Okert (5), Crick (6), Gearrin (7), Law (8), Ramirez (9), and Hundley, Brown. W_Ramirez 1-0. L_Shackelford. HRs_None; Marrero.
___
|UWM
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|3
|Milwaukee
|001
|802
|00x—1112
|0
Reuss, Peters (2), Goodman (3), Schulfer (4), Moynihan (4), Parr (5), Uselman (6), Reklaitis (7), Sommers (8), and Varsho; Burgos, Knebel (3), Cravy (4), Goforth (5), Kohlscheen (6), Snow (7), Ramirez (8), Archer (9), and Pina, Houle. W_Knebel 1-0. L_Goodman 0-1. HRs_None; Brinson (2), Gennett, Aguilar.
___