Friday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 6:18 pm 02/24/2017 06:18pm
Baltimore 010 010 000—2 8 0
Detroit 000 000 000—0 4 2

Wilson, Aquino (3), Verrett (5), Rodriguez (6), Hart (7), Drake (8), Crichton (9), and Joseph, Pena; Fulmer, Pelfrey (2), Saupold (4), Mujica (6), Kensing (7), Molleken (8), Rondon (9), and Avila, Hicks. W_Wilson 1-0. L_Pelfrey 0-1. Sv_Crichton. HRs_None; None.

___

New York Mets 111 000 000—3 8 0
Boston 000 000 200—2 2 1

Lugo, Molina (3), Montero (5), Edgin (7), Taylor (8), Robles (9), and d’Arnaud, Nido; Owens, Kendrick (3), Abad (5), Ramirez (6), Scott (7), Workman (8), Martin (9), and Leon, DePew, Procyshen. W_Lugo 1-0. L_Owens 0-1. Sv_Robles. HRs_Conforto, Cecchini; Bogusevic.

___

Philadelphia 000 000 202—4 5 1
New York Yankees 100 012 23x—9 11 2

Asher, Pivetta (3), Garcia (5), Burnett (7), Garcia (8), and Knapp, Moore; Mitchell, Clippard (3), Layne (4), Cessa (5), Montgomery (7), Gallegos (9), and Sanchez, Higashioka. W_Mitchell 1-0. L_Asher 0-1. HRs_Perkins, Stassi; Gregorius, Higashioka, Judge.

___

Cincinnati 210 000 100—4 8 0
San Francisco 100 010 013—6 12 1

Davis, Romano (3), Peralta (5), Astin (6), Chacin (7), Luetge (8), Shackelford (9), and Brantly; Bumgarner, Gomez (2), Blackburn (3), Okert (5), Crick (6), Gearrin (7), Law (8), Ramirez (9), and Hundley, Brown. W_Ramirez 1-0. L_Shackelford. HRs_None; Marrero.

___

UWM 000 000 000—0 2 3
Milwaukee 001 802 00x—1112 0

Reuss, Peters (2), Goodman (3), Schulfer (4), Moynihan (4), Parr (5), Uselman (6), Reklaitis (7), Sommers (8), and Varsho; Burgos, Knebel (3), Cravy (4), Goforth (5), Kohlscheen (6), Snow (7), Ramirez (8), Archer (9), and Pina, Houle. W_Knebel 1-0. L_Goodman 0-1. HRs_None; Brinson (2), Gennett, Aguilar.

___

