Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Notre Dame 3, Boston U. 1
Cornell 2, RPI 0
Harvard 4, Clarkson 1
Princeton 7, Brown 2
Quinnipiac 3, Yale 2
Holy Cross 5, Bentley 4, OT
Union (N.Y.) 4, Colgate 3, OT
St. Lawrence 5, Dartmouth 4
Providence 6, UMass 2
UConn 5, New Hampshire 3
Vermont 3, Merrimack 1
Northeastern 5, Maine 4, OT
Mass.-Lowell 3, Boston College 1
Penn St. 4, Michigan St. 2
Ohio St. 4, Michigan 2
Bowling Green 7, Ala.-Huntsville 0
Ferris St. 6, Lake Superior St. 4
Michigan Tech 3, N. Michigan 2
Bemidji St. 2, Minnesota St. 1
Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 2
Miami (Ohio) 3, Minn.-Duluth 3, OT
North Dakota 6, Omaha 4
Air Force 5, Sacred Heart 0