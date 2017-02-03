Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Providence 3, Maine 2
Castleton 2, Skidmore 2, OT
Air Force 6, Bentley 1
Sacred Heart 2, Mercyhurst 2, OT
UMass-Lowell 6, Northeastern 4
Boston College 6, New Hampshire 4
UConn 2, Merrimack 2, OT
Princeton 4, Yale 2
RPI 5, Colgate 2
Quinnipiac 1, Brown 0
Harvard 5, Dartmouth 2
Boston U. 3, UMass 1
Canisius 4, Army 1
N. Michigan 3, Bowling Green 0
W. Michigan 4, Arizona St. 2
Wisconsin 6, Michigan St. 3
Vermont 4, Notre Dame 4, OT
Michigan 5, Ohio St. 4
Minnesota 5, Penn St. 1
Concordia Wisconsin 3, St. Scholastica 2, OT
Omaha 2, Minn.-Duluth 2, OT