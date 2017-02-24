11:08 pm, February 24, 2017
Friday's College Baseball Scores

Friday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 10:54 pm 02/24/2017 10:54pm
EAST

Old Westbury 5, Kean 4

SOUTH

Army 8, Duke 5

Bethel (Tenn.) 8-8, Indiana Wesleyan 6-5

Boston College 9, N. Illinois 1

Bridgewater (Va.) 9, Messiah 5

Bryan 4-11, Shawnee St. 0-7

Buffalo 12, Murray St. 10

Campbellsville 8, Tenn. Wesleyan 4

Centenary 15-12, Rust 2-0

Charlotte 4, Rider 2

Chicago 7, Fort Wayne 5

Clemson 1, Elon 0, 13 innings

Coker 10, Tusculum 6

Cumberlands 5-7, Cincinnati Christian 0-6, 2nd game, 8 innings

Cumberland (Tenn.) 11-4, Clarke 7-6

E. Kentucky 3, Oakland 2

Eastern Mennonite 12, Penn St.-Harrisburg 6

Emory & Henry 13, Johnson 5

ETSU 12, W. Michigan 7

Florida St. 16, Samford 3

Freed-Hardeman 10, Hannibal-La Grange 8

Georgetown (Ky.) 4, Marygrove 3

Georgia Tech 15, Youngstown St. 6

Grand Valley St. 5-10, Trevecca Nazarene 2-4

Hampden-Sydney 15, S. Virginia 1

Hofstra 4, Southern U. 2

Jacksonville St. 3, W. Kentucky 2

Limestone 8, Barton 7

Lindsey Wilson 7-5, Spring Arbor 0-4

Lipscomb 2, Bowling Green 0

Louisville 7, Omaha 2

Maryville (Tenn.) 4, Piedmont 1

Memphis 5, Illinois St. 4

Miami 1, Florida 0

Middle Tennessee 11, Northwestern 4

Midway 3, Olivet Nazarene 1

Millsaps 9, Mary Hardin-Baylor 4

Missouri St. 7, Belmont 5

NC State 9, Austin Peay 3

New Paltz 13, Randolph-Macon 3

North Carolina 2, Radford 0

Pittsburgh 8, Siena 2

Sewanee 10-4, Wheaton (Ill.) 5-15

Spring Hill 9, Auburn-Montgomery 6

Tennessee Tech 13, Bradley 7

UC Santa Barbara 7, Tulane 4

UT Martin 10, Ark.-Pine Bluff 8

Virginia 7, Rutgers 3

Virginia Tech 8-4, Nevada 7-7

Wake Forest 15, Southern Cal 5

Webster 5, Rhodes 2

MIDWEST

McPherson 3-4, Evangel 4-13

St. Francis (Ill.) 7, Mount Mercy 6

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 4, North Dakota St. 1

Houston Baptist 10, W. Illinois 9

MidAmerica Nazarene 13-10, Wayland Baptist 12-2

Missouri 4, Houston 2

Oklahoma St. 10, Texas St. 7

Rhode Island 5, Houston Baptist 4

Texas 4, Connecticut 1

Texas Tech 4, California 2

Texas-Tyler 12, Howard Payne 11

Latest News
