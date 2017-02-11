12:16 am, February 11, 2017
Friday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 12:04 am 02/11/2017 12:04am
SOUTH

Belhaven 10, Berry 6

Bryan 5-1, Missouri Baptist 2-11

Carson-Newman 18, Virginia-Wise 5

Clarke 15-7, Alice Lloyd 0-2

Covenant 7, Emory & Henry 2

Freed-Hardeman 7, Campbellsville 2

Milligan 8, Martin Methodist 1

MIDWEST

Graceland 5-0, Ecclesia 1-2

Ozarks 6-4, Doane 4-1

SOUTHWEST

Angelo St. 4, SE Oklahoma 2

Harding 6-3, St. Edward’s 3-10

Hardin Simmons 12, Texas Lutheran 11

Schreiner 6, Howard Payne 3

Wayland Baptist 11, McMurry 5

Latest News
