Friday’s College Baseball Scores

Belhaven 10, Berry 6
Bryan 5-1, Missouri Baptist 2-11
Carson-Newman 18, Virginia-Wise 5
Clarke 15-7, Alice Lloyd 0-2
Covenant 7, Emory & Henry 2
Freed-Hardeman 7, Campbellsville 2
Milligan 8, Martin Methodist 1
Graceland 5-0, Ecclesia 1-2
Ozarks 6-4, Doane 4-1
Angelo St. 4, SE Oklahoma 2
Harding 6-3, St. Edward’s 3-10
Hardin Simmons 12, Texas Lutheran 11
Schreiner 6, Howard Payne 3
Wayland Baptist 11, McMurry 5
Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!
Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.