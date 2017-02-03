Friday’s College Baseball Scores

Christian Brothers 6, Lindenwood (Mo.) 5
Columbia (Mo.) 10, Bethel (Tenn.) 4
Cumberland (Tenn.) 13, Missouri Baptist 4
E. New Mexico 21-22, Lane 4-0
Guilford 6, Piedmont 5
Harris-Stowe 4-2, Martin Methodist 3-5
Millersville 8, Winston-Salem St. 1
Our Lady of the Lakes 5, Evangel 1
West Georgia 6, Augusta 1
Williams Baptist 6, Evangel 4
