Friday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 8:39 pm 02/03/2017 08:39pm
SOUTH

Christian Brothers 6, Lindenwood (Mo.) 5

Columbia (Mo.) 10, Bethel (Tenn.) 4

Cumberland (Tenn.) 13, Missouri Baptist 4

E. New Mexico 21-22, Lane 4-0

Guilford 6, Piedmont 5

Harris-Stowe 4-2, Martin Methodist 3-5

Millersville 8, Winston-Salem St. 1

Our Lady of the Lakes 5, Evangel 1

West Georgia 6, Augusta 1

Williams Baptist 6, Evangel 4

