Former Iceland coach Lagerback hired by struggling Norway

OSLO, Norway (AP) — The coach who led Iceland to the European Championship quarterfinals has been hired by struggling Norway.

The Norwegian soccer federation says Lars Lagerback has signed a contract through the Euro 2020 qualifying program. He replaces Per-Mathias Hogmo, who left in November after losing at the Czech Republic.

Lagerback left his previous job as co-coach of Iceland after an inspiring run at Euro 2016, beating England in the last 16 before losing to host France.

The 68-year-old Lagerback coached his native Sweden for nine years through 2009. He joins a Norway team which has not qualified for a major tournament since Euro 2000.

Norway, ranked No. 84, is fifth in a six-team World Cup qualifying group led by Germany. The country’s next qualifier is at Northern Ireland on March 26.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments