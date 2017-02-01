9:27 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Former Iceland coach Lagerback…

Former Iceland coach Lagerback hired by struggling Norway

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 7:02 am 02/01/2017 07:02am
Share

OSLO, Norway (AP) — The coach who led Iceland to the European Championship quarterfinals has been hired by struggling Norway.

The Norwegian soccer federation says Lars Lagerback has signed a contract through the Euro 2020 qualifying program. He replaces Per-Mathias Hogmo, who left in November after losing at the Czech Republic.

Lagerback left his previous job as co-coach of Iceland after an inspiring run at Euro 2016, beating England in the last 16 before losing to host France.

The 68-year-old Lagerback coached his native Sweden for nine years through 2009. He joins a Norway team which has not qualified for a major tournament since Euro 2000.

Norway, ranked No. 84, is fifth in a six-team World Cup qualifying group led by Germany. The country’s next qualifier is at Northern Ireland on March 26.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Former Iceland coach Lagerback…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News