Flooding, rockslides around San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The latest storm in the wet California winter has brought triggered street flooding and rockslides today around the San Francisco Bay Area. Emergency workers in Sonoma, north of San Francisco, rescued motorists who had driven around barricades and into rushing floodwater covering a highway.

South of San Francisco, one of several rock- and mudslides overturned a pickup truck on a state route near Santa Cruz.

The National Weather Service said more than an inch of rain could fall in the region this week.

In the state capital, the Sacramento River is expected to swell to just a few feet below flood stage.

The storm also whipped up strong winds, with gusts topping 50 miles an hour throughout the San Joaquin Valley and into Southern California.

Laura Roxon, evacuated flooded neighborhood: "met right here" - Marin County homeowner Laura Roxon says the water in her yard is several feet deep.

Bret McTigue, battalion chief, Marin County Fire Department: "assist them out" - Marin County Fire Battalion Chief Bret McTigue says there's been flooding at the College of Marin, a creekside facility at the base of Mount Tamalpais.

Sandbags at the entrance of a closed business seen on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in San Anselmo, Calif. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks.

A sign warning motorists of flooded roads is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in San Anselmo, Calif. Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks.

