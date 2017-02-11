4:47 pm, February 11, 2017
Finally! Finlandia’s women win, snap 70-game losing streak

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 4:31 pm 02/11/2017 04:31pm
HANCOCK, Mich. (AP) — Finlandia’s winless hockey season is over.

Kait Ryynanen scored a power-play goal 9 seconds into overtime, and the Finlandia women topped St. Norbert 2-1 on Saturday to snap a 70-game losing streak.

Sierra Meiners also scored for Finlandia, and goalie Annah Smiddy stopped 37 shots.

Finlandia was one of a href=’https://apnews.com/e9832937646c40f6a7d9a2dec2c68ae8/At-Finlandia-and-Post,-it’s-75-games-and-no-wins-this-winter’two NCAA schools/a without a men’s or women’s hockey win this season, with the women entering Saturday at 0-22-0 and the men’s team 0-24-0. Before Saturday, the most recent win for the Finlandia women was Feb. 8, 2014 over Concordia.

Post is now the only school still with winless men’s and women’s teams, a combined 0-31-0 so far. Both of Post’s teams are playing NCAA schedules for the first time this winter.

Home » Latest News » Finally! Finlandia's women win,…
