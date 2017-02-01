Fight Schedule

Feb. 2

At Horseshoe Casino, Tunica, Miss. (FS1), Sammy Vasquez Jr. vs. Luis Collazo, 10, welterweights; Yordenis Ugas vs. Levan Ghvamichava, 10, welterweights; Ryan Karl vs. Eddie Ramirez, 10, junior welterweights.

Feb. 10

At Buffalo Run Casino, Miami, Okla. (SHO), Ivan Baranchyk vs. Abel Ramos, 10, super lightweights.

At Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio, Robert Easter Jr. vs. Luis Cruz, 12, for Easter’s IBF lightweight title; Rau’Shee Warren vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov, 12, for Warren’s WBA Super World bantamweight title.

Feb. 11

At Jalisco Guadalajara (Mexico) Arena, Juan Jose Velasco vs. Fernando Marin, 10, for Velasco’s WBA Fedebol welterweight title.

Feb. 17

At Wilmington, Del. (PPV), Roy Jones Jr. vs. Bobby Gunn, 12, for the vacant WBF World cruiserweight title; Kanat Islam vs. Robson Assis, 10, junior middleweights; Frank De Alba vs. Ivan Najera, 10, for the vacant WBF International super featherweight title.

Feb. 18

At Cintas Center, Cincinnati (SHO), David Avanesyan vs. Lamont Peterson, 12, for Avanesyan’s WBA welterweight title; Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados, 12, junior welterweights; Marcus Browne vs. Thomas Williams, 10, light heavyweights.

Feb. 21

At Houston (FS1), Miguel Flores vs. Dat Nguyen, 10, junior lightweights.

Feb. 24

At Temecula, Calif. (SHO), Chris Pearson vs. Justin DeLoach, 10, middleweights; Andrew Tabiti vs. Quantis Graves, 10, cruiserweights; Lionell Thompson vs. Steve Lovett, 10, light heavwyeights.

Feb. 25

At Hull, England, Gavin McDonnell vs. Rey Vargas, 12, for vacant WBC World junior featherweight title; Luke Campbell vs. Jairo Lopez, 12, for Campbell’s WBC Silver lightweight title; Tommy Coyle vs. Kofi Yates, 12, junior welterweights.

At Ford Center, Frisco, Texas (PPV), Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Moises Flores, 12, for Rigondeaux’s WBA Super World super bantamweight title; Miguel Cotto vs. James Kirkland, 12, super welterweights; Diego De La Hoya vs. Yoandris Salinas, 10, junior featherweights; Maurice Hooker vs. Juan Pablo Lopez, 10, for Hooker’s WBO-NABO super lightweight titles.

At Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Ala. (FOX), Deontay Wilder vs. Andrzej Wawrzyk, 12, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title; Tony Harrison vs. Jarrett Hurd, 12, IBF junior middleweight eliminator; Dominic Breazeale vs. Izuagbe Ugonoh, 10, heavyweights.

March 2

At Tokyo, Shinsuke Yamanaka vs. Carlos Carlson, 12, for Yamanaka’s WBC bantamweight title; Kenichi Ogawa vs. Satoru Sugita, 10, junior lightweights.

March 4

At Bangkok, Thailand, Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai vs. Juan Hernandez Navarrete, 12, for the vacant WBC flyweight title.

At O2 Arena, London, Tony Bellew vs. David Haye, 12, heavyweights; Ohara Davies vs. Derry Mathews, 12, for Davies’ WBC Silver super lightweight title; Sam Eggington vs. Paulie Malignaggi, 12, for Eggington’s WBC International welterweight title.

At New York (CBS), Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia, 12, for Thurman’s WBA Super World and Garcia’s WBC World welterweight titles; Erickson Lubin vs. Jorge Cota, 12, junior middleweights.

March 11

At Ludwigshafen, Germany, Jack Culcay vs. Demetrius Andrade, 12, for Culcay’s WBA World super welterweight title.

At Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, N.Y. (HBO), David Lemieux vs. Curtis Stevens, 12, for Lemieux’s NABO middleweight title; Yuriorkis Gamboa vs. Rene Alvarado, 10, junior lightweights.

March 18

At Madison Square Garden, New York (PPV), Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs, 12, for Golovkin’s WBA Super World/WBC World/IBF/IBO middleweight titles; Roman Gonzalez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, 12, for Gonzalez’s WBC super flyweight title; Carlos Cuadras Vs. David Carmona, 10, super flyweights.

March 25

At Potsdam, Germany, Tyron Zeuge vs. Isaac Ekpo, 12, for Zeuge’s WBA World super middleweight title.

At Manchester (England) Arena (SHO), Jorge Linares, vs. Anthony Crolla, 12, for Linares’ WBA World lightweight title; Jack Arnfield vs. Brian Rose, 12, middleweights; Martin Jospeh Ward vs. Maxi Hughes, 12, for Ward’s British super featherweight title; Marcus Morrison vs. Jason Welborn, 10, middleweights; Tomi Tatham vs. Liam Conroy, 10, light heavyweights.

April 1

At Dortmund, Germany, Mairis Briedis vs, Marco Huck, 12, for the vacant WBC World interim cruiserweight title.

April 15

At Glasgow, Scotland, Ricky Burns vs. Julius Indongo, 12, for Burns’ WBA World and Indongo’s IBF and IBO super lightweight titles. April 22

At Brisbane, Australia, Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn, 12, for Pacquiao’s WBO welterweight title.

April 29

At Wembley Stadium, London, Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko, for Joshua’s IBF and the vacant WBA heavyweight titles.

May 6

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (PPV), Saul Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., 12, super middleweights.