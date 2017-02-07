2:46 pm, February 7, 2017
Feuz fastest in 1st men’s downhill practice at ski worlds

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 5:17 am 02/07/2017 05:17am
Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Canada gives thumb up in the finish area during the men's downhill training at the 2017 Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Tuesday, Febr. 7, 2017. (Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP)

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland looked right at home at the ski world championships on Tuesday when Beat Feuz was fastest in a men’s downhill practice.

Feuz, who won the World Cup downhill and super-G in St. Moritz last March, was 0.21 seconds faster than Brice Roger of France as most racers took a cautious first look at the course in perfect conditions.

Defending world champion Patrick Kueng was third fastest, 0.22 behind Swiss teammate Feuz.

Swiss skiers have had most access to the Corviglia track, where the United States team was unable to get expected training runs last month. Still, Jared Goldberg was fourth fastest Tuesday and Tommy Biesemeyer was sixth.

Another downhill training is scheduled for Thursday before Saturday’s medal race.

Home » Latest News » Feuz fastest in 1st…
