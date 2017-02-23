3:37 pm, February 23, 2017
72° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS All lanes of northbound George Washington Parkway are blocked at the CIA because of a crash. Northbound lanes diverted at Va. Rt. 123.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » English champion Leicester fires…

English champion Leicester fires manager Ranieri

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 3:16 pm 02/23/2017 03:16pm
Share
FILE - A Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 file photo of Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri watching play during the Champions League Group G soccer match between Leicester City and FC Copenhagen at the King Power stadium in Leicester, England. Leicester City announced Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 that they have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri less than a year after their incredible run to the Premier League title. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester has fired Claudio Ranieri, nine months after the Italian coach guided the club to an improbable English Premier League triumph.

Leicester said on Thursday its board “reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club’s greatest interest.”

Leicester, which won the league at preseason odds of 5,000-1, is a point above the relegation zone after 25 games of a woeful title defense, and hasn’t scored in six league games in 2017.

The club is, however, in the last 16 of the Champions League and lost 2-1 to Sevilla in the first leg on Wednesday.

Leicester vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha says “we are duty-bound to put the club’s long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment.”

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » English champion Leicester fires…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News