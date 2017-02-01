Egypt beats Burkina Faso to reach African Cup final

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Egypt’s 44-year-old goalkeeper saved two spot-kicks in a penalty shootout win over Burkina Faso on Wednesday to lead his country into the African Cup of Nations final on its return to the tournament after a seven-year absence.

Essam el-Hadary, who is the oldest player to play at the African Cup, saved from opposite number Kouakou Koffi and then Bertrand Traore to give Egypt a dramatic 4-3 win in the shootout at Libreville’s Stade de l’Amitie.

El-Hadary was part of the Egypt team that won three straight African Cups from 2006-10, but had to sit and watch the last three tournaments, with Egyptian soccer suffering as a result of the political upheaval back home.

Egypt, as the continent’s most successful team, failed to qualify between 2012-15.

Now the record seven-time champions and the one-time kings of African football are back in the final.

The game ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, with Mohamed Salah’s 66th minute goal for Egypt canceled out by Aristide Bance for Burkina Faso seven minutes later.

Egypt will play the winner of Thursday’s second semifinal between Ghana and Cameroon.

Abdallah Said missed with Egypt’s first penalty as his weak shot rebounded back off a post.

But the tide turned when el-Hadary saved successive penalties at the end of the shootout. First, the veteran went high to his left to push away the effort from Burkina Faso ‘keeper Koffi.

Then he stopped the decisive kick from Traore, who had been one of Burkina Faso’s best players over the 120 minutes.

Egyptian players ran to hug el-Hadary as Traore put his hands on his head and then turned his back and kicked the grass.