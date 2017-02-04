8:43 am, February 4, 2017
27° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Eggert, Benecken on verge…

Eggert, Benecken on verge of overall luge World Cup victory

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 7:30 am 02/04/2017 07:30am
Share
Germany's Tobias Wendl, right, and Tobias Arlt speed down the track during the men's doubles event of the Luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)

OBERHOF, Germany (AP) — Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt led a German sweep in a luge World Cup while Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken took another step toward overall victory on Saturday.

Wendl and Arlt were fastest in both runs for a combined time of 1 minute, 21.909 seconds, beating Eggert and Benecken by 0.156 seconds and Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm by 0.506.

Canada’s Tristan Walker and Justin Snith were fourth, ahead of Russia’s Vladislav Yuzhakov and Iurii Prokhorov.

Eggert and Benecken have a 167-point lead over Wendl and Arlt after 10 events, meaning the 2014-15 winners are all but certain to claim overall victory at one of the two final World Cups in Pyeongchang, South Korea or Altenberg, Germany later this month.

The men’s singles was scheduled later Saturday.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Eggert, Benecken on verge…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News