Dream bolster backcourt by signing free agent Brianna Kiesel

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 12:06 pm 02/02/2017 12:06pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Free-agent point guard Brianna Kiesel has signed a multi-year contract with the Atlanta Dream.

The deal was announced by the team on Thursday, one day after the Dream re-signed guard Layshia Clarendon. The moves bolster the team’s backcourt for a season without star Angel McCoughtry. McCoughtry announced earlier this month she is sitting out the season to rest following a schedule of continuous play in the WNBA and Europe for eight years.

Kiesel was waived by the Dallas Wings after starting 15 of 34 games in 2016 and averaging 5.1 points per game.

Terms were not announced.

