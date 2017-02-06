4:19 pm, February 6, 2017
Downhill training lost to weather on 1st day of ski worlds

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 5:54 am 02/06/2017 05:54am
A worker removes Snow on the tribune during the last preparations in the finish area of the 2017 Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Bad weather wiped out downhill training sessions on the opening day of the ski world championships at St. Moritz.

Organizers first canceled the men’s practice on a snowy, overcast day. Then the women’s session, which had been delayed to take the men’s original lunchtime slot, was also called off.

The women’s training took priority before their super-G race opens the medal program Tuesday. Better weather is forecast for Tuesday when Switzerland’s Lara Gut and American Lindsey Vonn are favored despite their recent crashes.

The men’s super-G is scheduled for Wednesday.

More downhill training sessions are scheduled before the marquee races this weekend — Saturday for the men, Sunday for the women.

A full training run is mandated before a downhill race.

Topics:
Latest News
