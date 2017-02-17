9:28 am, February 17, 2017
Dortmund investigating 61 fans after trouble at Leipzig game

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 9:20 am 02/17/2017 09:20am
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has identified 61 fans suspected of being involved with offensive and defamatory banners displayed during the Bundesliga game against Leipzig.

The club says they were identified with the help of police and that wrongdoers will face sanctions that could include stadium-bans, club-expulsion, the cancellation of season tickets and possible civil charges, depending on the seriousness of the violations.

Police have opened 32 preliminary investigations against supporters caught up in the violence outside the stadium on Feb. 4. Dortmund says that could rise to 40 or 50 in the coming weeks. The individuals will also face sanctions on a case-by-case basis after a club hearing.

Dortmund says it welcomes the German soccer federation’s nationwide stadium ban issued against 88 supporters apparently intent on violence in Darmstadt last Saturday.

