Defender Engen steps away from the NWSL

Former U.S. national team defender Whitney Engen says she is stepping away from the Boston Breakers of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Engen, who announced last October that she had been released by the national team, issued a statement on Twitter on Monday about her future with the Breakers. She says she is “currently exploring other passions and want to see where they may lead.”

Engen, who was part of the national team’s 2015 Women’s World Cup and 2016 Olympic rosters, appeared in 16 games last season for the Breakers. She had previous stints with the NWSL’s Houston Dash and Western New York Flash.

Engen, 28, played for North Carolina when the team won the NCAA championship in 2006, 2008 and 2009. She also has played professionally abroad.