David Robinson, Grant Hill honored at Legends Brunch

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 7:44 pm 02/19/2017 07:44pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — David Robinson and Grant Hill went home from All-Star weekend with trophies.

Robinson and Hill were among the honorees Sunday at the National Basketball Retired Players Association’s annual Legends Brunch, several hours before tip-off of the All-Star game. Robinson was chosen as the group’s Humanitarian of the Year, and Hill is the Community Ambassador of the Year.

Robinson was introduced by Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning, Hill by New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry.

Also honored Sunday were the five founding members of the NBRPA — Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens, the late Dave DeBusschere and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

