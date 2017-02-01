Dance Your Way to College Scholarships

A passion for dance is usually developed at a young age. Dedicated dancers spend hours in the studio rehearsing and sharpening their skills. They live and breathe their craft.

A number of organizations recognize dancers’ hard work and dedication and offer scholarships to reward their efforts and help them as they pursue dance careers.

[Explore resources and tips on finding college scholarships.]

Students who dream of becoming professional dancers should look into the Princess Grace Foundation–USA’s Princess Grace Dance Awards. This is a national program for emerging dance — as well as film and theater — artists.

Eligible undergraduate students must have already completed one year of higher education as a dance major at a nonprofit school. They must also be U.S. citizens or permanent residents and be nominated by a school department chair or dean or company artistic director Further, applicants must submit a personal statement and compilation of work samples.

A panel of experts review applications and base award decisions on an applicant’s artistic merit, how the award will help the applicant’s artistic development and the applicant’s potential to succeed and impact the dance world. Recipients can use the scholarship for tuition only. The deadline to apply is May 1.

The Association of Dance Conventions and Competitions offers College Dance Scholarships for high school seniors who have participated in two ADCC 2016-17 membership competitions. Each year, ADCC awards between 12 and 18 scholarships that range between $500 and $1,000.

[Learn how to use your talents to earn scholarships for college.]

Applicants must have been accepted to a four-year accredited institution for the 2017-18 academic year. To apply, they must complete the online application and submit high school transcripts, a headshot, a letter of recommendation from their dance studio director and a personal essay. 2017 applications will be available soon and are due by Aug. 1.

African-American students interested in pursuing performance arts majors, including dance, should consider the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s CBC Spouses Heineken USA Performing Arts Scholarship. This $3,000 award is open to students who will be enrolling as or are currently full-time undergraduate students in a performance arts major that will lead to a career in this field.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents, have a minimum 2.5 GPA, demonstrate leadership ability and be involved in community service activities. As part of the application, they must submit a personal statement, two letters of recommendation, their federal Student Aid Report and a two-minute video of their performing arts skills. The deadline to apply is April 21.

Find [scholarships that spotlight actors, singers and dancers.]

Part of being a dancer means taking physical health seriously. Student members of the Society of Health and Physical Educators should consider applying for the organization ‘s Ruth Abernathy Presidential Scholarship

A $1,250 award is available to undergraduate juniors and seniors, and a $1,750 award is available to graduate students. Recipients for both awards also receive a complimentary three-year membership.

Applicants must be current members but they may join at the time of application. They must also be studying health or physical education majors, including dance; have a minimum 3.5 GPA; and demonstrate character and leadership.

Applicants must provide three letters of recommendation, official transcripts and a letter from their school’s dean or registrar showing their full-time status. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15.

In addition to these scholarships, be sure to talk to your prospective or current institution’s financial aid office and ask about additional scholarships that may be available for dancers. Other opportunities may be available.

More from U.S. News

Feast on College Scholarships for Foodies, Chefs

Scholarships for Science Majors

Win a Scholarship Without Writing an Essay

Dance Your Way to College Scholarships originally appeared on usnews.com