Dahlmeier wins pursuit for 3rd medal at biathlon worlds

HOCHFILZEN, Austria (AP) — Laura Dahlmeier won the women’s 10-kilometer pursuit Sunday for her third medal at the biathlon world championships.

The German overall World Cup leader started four seconds behind sprint gold medalist Gabriela Koukalova but overtook her Czech rival despite missing one target in the first shooting stage.

Koukalova missed twice and had to complete two penalty 150-meter penalty loops. She trailed Dahlmeier by 42.5 seconds when she left the range and couldn’t make up the deficit on the track.

Dahlmeier, who was the defending champion, finished in 28 minutes, 2.3 seconds to lead Darya Domracheva by 11.6 seconds. The Olympic champion from Belarus started in 27th but shot flawlessly. Koukalova missed three times and finished 16.6 behind to take bronze.

“I managed well to stay cool,” Dahlmeier said. “The early mistake was annoying but I knew every other shot had to hit the target.”

Earlier, Dahlmeier earned silver in the sprint and won gold with the German mixed relay team.

Domracheva, the three-time Olympic champion from the Sochi Games, returned last month from a nearly two-year layoff. She sat out last season because of an illness, then got married to Norwegian great Ole Einar Bjoerndalen and gave birth to their first child four months ago.

“When I started to prepare for this event, I tried to believe that everything is possible,” Domracheva said.

Irina Starykh shot cleanly while she climbed from 24th to fourth. Just weeks ago, the Russian came back from a three-year doping suspension that kept her away from the Sochi Olympics. She returned by winning three gold medals, including in the pursuit discipline, at the European championships in January.

The men’s 12.5-kilometer pursuit was scheduled for later Sunday.