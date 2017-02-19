Dahlmeier edges Dunklee to win record 5th biathlon gold

HOCHFILZEN, Austria (AP) — Laura Dahlmeier won the world title in the women’s 12.5-kilometer mass start on Sunday, becoming the first athlete to win five gold medals at a single biathlon world championship.

The overall World Cup leader from Germany overtook Susan Dunklee, who led most of the race, on the final kilometer and finished in 33 minutes, 13.8 seconds to beat the American by 4.6 seconds.

“It’s gigantic, five gold medals and a silver,” said Dahlmeier, who also won the mixed relay, pursuit, individual competition and women’s relay, and was runner-up in the sprint.

“This is the result from years of hard work. It’s incredible how everything has worked out,” said the German, who has won a medal in 11 straight world championship races in a series that started in Oslo last year.

Former two-time overall World Cup champion Kaisa Makarainen of Finland recovered from a 150-meter penalty loop in her first shooting stage to take the bronze medal, 20.1 behind.

Defending champion Marie Dorin Habert of France was in a leading group of four before missing a target on her final visit to the shooting range and finishing seventh. Olympic champion Darya Domracheva damaged her chances of a podium result with three misses in her second shooting stage.

Shooting fast and cleanly in each round, Dunklee first took the lead after the second round of prone shooting. The American stayed ahead of the field and led Dahlmeier by five seconds after leaving the shooting range for the final time. However, Dunklee could not keep up with the German’s pace at skiing.

“I have been working on my shooting speed this year so my shooting is a lot faster and that really paid off today,” said Dunklee, adding she knew Dahlmeier would be the faster skier. “I tried to do everything I could to stay emotionally detached and just keep my patience.”

It’s the second medal of these championships for the U.S. biathlon team after Lowell Bailey won the men’s 20K individual competition on Thursday for the first ever American gold medal at a major biathlon competition.

The men’s 15K mass start will conclude the worlds later Sunday.