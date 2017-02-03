11:42 pm, February 3, 2017
Cuba beats Puerto Rico 6-1 to open 2-0 in Caribbean Series

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 11:19 pm 02/03/2017 11:19pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — William Saavedra homered and drove in three runs, Vladimir Garcia pitched six solid innings and Cuba earned its second win in the Caribbean Series by beating Puerto Rico 6-1 on Friday night.

García gave up one run and five hits to get the win for Cuba, looking for its second Caribbean championship in three years. The Alazanes de Granma are 2-0 after their first two games.

Saavedra went 3 for 4 with a double. Carlos Benitez had two hits and two RBIs for Cuba.

Jarret Leverett took the loss after yielding six hits and four runs in 2 1/3 innings. Puerto Rico’s Criollos de Caguas were handed their third straight defeat.

The Criollos de Caguas will take Saturday off and then try to avoid elimination Sunday, when they face the Tigres de Licey from the Dominican Republic.

In the Caribbean Series, five teams play against each other in the first round and the top four advance to the semifinals.

Latest News
