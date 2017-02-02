5:17 am, February 3, 2017
Cuba beats Dominican Republic 4-0 in Caribbean Series opener

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 1:07 am 02/02/2017 01:07am
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lazaro Blanco pitched into the seventh inning, Roel Santos had two RBIs and Cuba’s Alazanes de Granma defeated the Dominican Republic’s Tigres de Licey 4-0 on Wednesday in the first game of the Caribbean Series.

The 29-year-old Blanco (1-0), the ace of the Alazanes staff, allowed five hits over 6 1/3 innings with six strikeouts for Cuba, looking for its second Caribbean championship in three years.

“I was focused on doing a great job. It was important to start off this Series with a win,” Blanco said. “Things went really well for us. I’m very happy to get the win.”

Santos went 2 for 4 with a triple in the first inning and a double during a three-run fifth.

Ivan Pineyro (0-1) took the loss. He gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Cuba will play the Criollos de Cagua from Puerto Rico on Friday, while the Dominican Republic will face Mexico’s Aguilas de Mexicali on Thursday.

