Consider Master’s Programs in Business Analytics

Diving into a sea of raw data to discover a pearl of useful knowledge is no easy task, but it is a necessary step toward making data-driven decisions in business.

One way to gain the ability to transform raw data into actionable intelligence, experts say, is to enroll in a master’s program in business analytics, a field that involves data mining for commercial purposes and is growing in popularity among graduate business students.

Melissa Bowers, director of the business analytics master’s program at the University of Tennessee’s Haslam College of Business, says companies are eager to hire people with the specialized skills necessary to sort through the overwhelming amount of information they receive daily.

“We’re generating data at a phenomenal rate,” Bowers says. “The businesses are realizing that they can use this data to make more money.”

Bowers says her business analytics master’s program has placed 100 percent of its graduates within three months of graduation since its first class graduated in 2011.

According to the University of Tennessee–Knoxville website, the average base salary of 2015 graduates from its business analytics master’s program was $80,800, and the average total salary of 201 5 graduates, including signing bonuses and stock options, was $86,800.

Sanjay Saigal, executive director of the business analytics master’s program at the Graduate School of Management at University of California–Davis, says many mid-career business professionals are returning to school to get business analytics degrees so they can advance in their companies.

“A lot of these students are finding that the jobs that are most attractive tend to have a business analytics component,” Saigal says.

Experts say an M.S. in business analytics makes more sense for some students than an MBA, since it requires fewer semesters of both study and tuition but is still a marketable credential.

“A student might choose to do that because in a shorter time, they can get a very in-demand job, and they can advance quicker,” says Tunay Tunca, director of the business analytics master’s program with University of Maryland’s Smith School of Business.

Kieran Kepler, an advisory associate at consulting firm KPMG and a 2016 graduate from the University of Tennessee’s business analytics program, says he chose to pursue a master’s in business analytics instead of an MBA because data is his passion and he wanted to focus on that aspect of business.

“It seemed like something that I would not only enjoy but that I would have a lot of opportunity in,” he says.

Kepler says that before signing up for an M.S. in business analytics, prospective students should consider whether their dream job would involve a significant amount of math.

“You need to understand if it’s something you want to focus on or if you want a more general understanding of business topics,” he says.

Kepler advises business generalists to opt for an MBA as opposed to an M.S. in business analytics, but he says the M.S. is great for people who want to do more quantitiative analysis.

Nick Street, professor of management sciences in the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business, say it is important to choose a b-school analytics program where professors have expertise in quantitative subjects.

“If you’re not being taught by somebody with a math or statistics or computer science background, you’re probably being shortchanged,” says Street, who oversees the analytics program at Iowa.

William Bouding, dean of the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, says prospective business analytics grad students should look for programs where they will learn how to leverage data tools to yield a profit.

He says Duke’s master of quantitative management program includes courses on business alongside courses on analytics, so graduates can combine business knowledge with the technical skills necessary to use analytic tools effectively and rise to leadership positions within companies.

