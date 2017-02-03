Hockey coach Morris visits from other side of fierce rivalry

When St. Lawrence University hockey coach Mark Morris strolls into Clarkson University’s Cheel Arena on Saturday night for another showdown between the archrivals, the moment for him could be somewhat surreal.

“I’m sure there’ll be a flood of emotions,” Morris said. “I’d like to duck in and duck out and head home. I think a lot of people are going to enjoy it. I don’t think I will that much.”

Morris, who turns 59 at the end of March, is the winningest coach in Clarkson history and now he’s on the other side in one of college hockey’s fiercest rivalries.

“I was walking around with a hard hat on and pretty much saw just about every brick laid,” Morris said of Cheel, which opened in 1991. “It was nice to have some say in how it was laid out to plan for the future of the program.”

Morris expected to be a big part of that future for a long time. After taking over the Golden Knights in 1988, he guided the program to a 306-156-42 record in 14-plus seasons, including three ECAC championships, and nine NCAA Tournament appearances that included one Frozen Four. He was abruptly fired in November 2002 after an altercation with a player during a game of shinny after a practice and had to scramble to keep his hockey career going.

“All of a sudden I had to start fresh and rebuild my whole career,” Morris said. “I realized my future wasn’t going to be in college hockey, so I took advantage of my opportunities.”

After a two-year stint at a prep school in Lake Placid, Morris landed a job with Manchester of the American Hockey League in 2006. He spent eight years as head coach, compiling a record of 338-224-66, making him the only coach with 300 wins in both the college and professional ranks.

Still, he longed for the college game, so when St. Lawrence coach Greg Carvel left last March to take over at UMass-Amherst, Morris had a new opportunity.

Born and raised in Massena, New York, about 25 miles from St. Lawrence, he was a natural fit.

“I’d been on the road 14 years,” said Morris, who was hired last May by St. Lawrence. “For an opportunity to go back to college hockey and to go home and sleep in my own bed and live with my wife was something I wanted.”

Clarkson, a small private school noted for engineering, is located in Potsdam along a flat, windswept region of northern New York. Just 10 miles down the road in Canton sits St. Lawrence, a small liberal arts school. When temperatures plummet and the snow starts flying, hockey takes center stage.

“It’s just one of those places that is so unique,” he said. “Having grown up on the border with Canada, we understand what it’s like to play in small-town rinks and really lay it on the line as a community.”

The schools have been natural rivals since Clarkson won the first game 1-0 during the 1925-26 season. Since Cheel opened, games against St. Lawrence have attracted 17 of its top 20 crowds.

The Golden Knights lead the series 122-71-11, but Morris is working his magic again. His Saints are in first place in the ECAC at 11-2-3 and defeated Clarkson 3-1 in December in St. Lawrence’s quaint home, Appleton Arena.

Now comes the rematch. Clarkson coach Casey Jones says the tension in the air is palpable.

“You can sense it. It’s ratcheted up another notch,” said Jones, who worked as an assistant under Morris at Clarkson in the 1990s. “It’s bragging rights in the north country.”

Former St. Lawrence coach Joe Marsh, who hired Morris as an assistant in the 1980s and gave the school a vote of confidence to give Morris a chance, will be at Cheel as a broadcaster on Saturday night.

“This game has historical significance. Mark’s the first guy that’s ever coached Clarkson and St. Lawrence, and I’m pretty sure he’ll be the only guy that ever coaches both teams,” Marsh said. “It’s hard to imagine that this scenario would play out.”

