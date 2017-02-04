4:45 pm, February 5, 2017
Celta vs. Real Madrid postponed after wind damages stadium

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 4:45 pm 02/04/2017 04:45pm
VIGO, Spain (AP) — The Spanish league says Real Madrid’s away match at Celta Vigo on Sunday can’t go ahead after heavy winds damaged Celta’s stadium.

The league says that the Vigo city hall has ruled that the “safety of spectators and players” could not be guaranteed at Celta’s Balaidos Stadium after winds tore off parts of its roof.

The Spanish football federation will have to set a new date for the match, according to the statement issued by La Liga.

This is the second Spanish league match postponed because of bad weather in northwestern Spain in recent days.

Wind damage to Deportivo La Coruna’s Riazor Stadium forced Friday’s match between Deportivo and Real Betis to be postponed.

Strong winds and rain have left thousands of residents in the region without power.

