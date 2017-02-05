4:25 pm, February 6, 2017
Canada’s St-Gelais wins again at short track World Cup

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 3:21 pm 02/05/2017 03:21pm
Winner Marianne St-Gelais of Canada, center, celebrates during the medal ceremony besides second placed Ye Jin Kim of South Korea, left, and third placed Jamie Macdonald of Canada, right, after the women 500 meters final race at the World Cup short track speed skating championship in Dresden, eastern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

DRESDEN, Germany (AP) — Canada’s Marianne St-Gelais won the women’s 500 for her second victory of the weekend at a short track speedskating World Cup on Sunday.

St-Gelais defeated South Korea’s Kim Ye-jin and another Canadian, Jamie Macdonald, to take the overall lead for the distance ahead of Britain’s Elise Christie.

Liu Shaolin of Hungary won the men’s 500 ahead of South Korea’s Hwang Dae-heon and his younger brother Shaoang. China’s Wu Dajing maintained his overall lead despite not racing.

Suzanne Schulting and Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands won the women’s and men’s 1500 races, respectively.

Shim Suk-hee claimed the overall women’s 1500 title despite not racing, while Knegt regained the lead in the men’s.

The women’s 3000 relay was won by the Netherlands, while Russian skaters took the men’s 5000 relay title.

Latest News
