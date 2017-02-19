6:30 am, February 19, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Bjoergen wins women's 10k…

Bjoergen wins women’s 10k at cross-country ski World Cup

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 6:22 am 02/19/2017 06:22am
Share

OTEPAA, Estonia (AP) — Marit Bjoergen won a 10-kilometer classic race in the cross-country ski World Cup on Sunday, underlining the Norwegian veteran’s status as a gold medal contender for the upcoming world championships.

The 36-year-old Bjoergen was dominant in wet conditions as she finished in 29 minutes, 59 seconds, beating Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla by 26.5 seconds and World Cup standings leader Heidi Weng of Norway by 57.2.

It was Bjoergen’s 106th career World Cup win, a record more than double that of the next best skier in history.

At four of the last five editions of the world championships or Olympics, the winner of the preceding women’s 10k has gone on to win gold.

The world championships start Thursday in Finland with men’s and women’s sprints.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Bjoergen wins women's 10k…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Latest News