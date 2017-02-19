11:01 am, February 19, 2017
Bayern coach in spotlight for gesture to Hertha fans

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 10:46 am 02/19/2017 10:46am
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti could face a heavy fine for making an obscene gesture to Hertha Berlin fans after Saturday’s dramatic 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga.

Ancelotti says he raised his middle finger after being spat at by opposition supporters following Robert Lewandowski’s 96th-minute equalizer for Bayern. The last-gasp goal led to chaos with Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein allegedly aiming the ball at Bayern midfielder Xabi Alonso.

DPA news agency and Kicker magazine say the German soccer federation (DFB) is investigating Ancelotti for making the gesture, while Kicker reports that Jarstein has also been asked to explain his actions.

In 2014, Norbert Duewel, then coach of second division Union Berlin, was fined 3,500 euros for showing his middle finger in a 4-1 defeat at home to 1860 Munich.

Topics:
Latest News
