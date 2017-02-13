6:19 am, February 13, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
3 ALERTS  

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Baumann leads downhill leg…

Baumann leads downhill leg of combined at ski worlds

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 5:46 am 02/13/2017 05:46am
Share
Romed Baumann of Austria stands in the finish area during the men's alpine combined downhill race at the 2017 FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. ( (Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP)

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Romed Baumann took the lead in the downhill portion of the combined event at world ski championships on Monday, posting a time that would have won bronze a day earlier.

The Austrian was 0.12 seconds ahead of Adrien Theaux of France. Two unheralded racers trailed by 0.32 in a tie for third: Thomas Dressen of Germany and Martin Cater of Slovenia.

The best slalom skier, Marcel Hirscher of Austria, had 2.30 seconds to make up in the second leg.

Hirscher, the defending champion, should be among the first to race slalom, where the top 30 in downhill start in reverse order.

The slalom gates will be set by a Swiss coach, which could favor Carlo Janka. The Swiss skier was tied for sixth with Kjetil Jansrud of Norway, 0.68 behind.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Baumann leads downhill leg…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News