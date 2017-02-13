Baumann leads downhill leg of combined at ski worlds

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Romed Baumann took the lead in the downhill portion of the combined event at world ski championships on Monday, posting a time that would have won bronze a day earlier.

The Austrian was 0.12 seconds ahead of Adrien Theaux of France. Two unheralded racers trailed by 0.32 in a tie for third: Thomas Dressen of Germany and Martin Cater of Slovenia.

The best slalom skier, Marcel Hirscher of Austria, had 2.30 seconds to make up in the second leg.

Hirscher, the defending champion, should be among the first to race slalom, where the top 30 in downhill start in reverse order.

The slalom gates will be set by a Swiss coach, which could favor Carlo Janka. The Swiss skier was tied for sixth with Kjetil Jansrud of Norway, 0.68 behind.