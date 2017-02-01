Bat Bot is the new flying batlike drone

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mechanical masterminds have developed a new type of drone — one that can soar and dive much in the way a bat does.

And the authors of a study say the 3-ounce prototype could do a better and safer job of getting into disaster sites, or scoping out construction zones, than the bulky drones with spinning rotors.

For example, they say the new type of drone would have been ideal for going inside a damaged nuclear plant in Japan.

The bat robot flaps its wings for better aerial maneuvers, glides to save energy and dive bombs when needed. Eventually, the researchers hope to have it perch upside down like the real thing, but that will have to wait for the robot’s sequel.

Details on the bat-like drone appear in the journal Science Robotics.