3:42 pm, February 25, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Ayew recovers draw for…

Ayew recovers draw for West Ham at Watford in EPL

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 3:10 pm 02/25/2017 03:10pm
Share
Watford's Troy Deeney, second left, scores his side's first goal of the game against West Ham United during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday Feb. 25, 2017. (Scott Heavey/PA via AP)

WATFORD, England (AP) — Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to rescue a point for West Ham in a 1-1 draw at Watford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

West Ham was trailing to Troy Deeney’s third-minute penalty until Ayew netted in the 73rd, side-footing in a rebound after Michail Antonio’s shot hit both posts.

Antonio was issued a red card in the 86th after handling the ball and receiving a second yellow card, but 10-man West Ham survived a late onslaught to hold on for a point.

Former West Ham winger Mauro Zarate, who won Watford’s penalty, departed on a stretcher with a serious-looking knee injury before halftime. Zarate twisted his knee awkwardly as he collapsed and required lengthy treatment and oxygen before he was carried off.

West Ham is ninth in the standings, while Watford is two points further back in 12th.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Ayew recovers draw for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News