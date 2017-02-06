8:48 am, February 6, 2017
Austrian ski jumper Schlierenzauer out with knee injury

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 8:27 am 02/06/2017 08:27am
Austria's Gregor Schlierenzauer lies on a stretcher after he crashed during the Ski Flying World Cup in Oberstdorf, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Gregor Schlierenzauer is out indefinitely and could miss this month’s ski jumping world championships in Finland after hurting his right knee in a ski flying crash.

The Austrian ski federation says a medical test on Monday has revealed that the World Cup record holder with 53 wins damaged a collateral ligament and bruised his chest and right thigh, but did not hurt his surgically repaired ACL.

The federation says “it can’t be estimated at this point how long the break will last and whether a start at (the worlds) will be possible.”

A six-time world champion, Schlierenzauer fell when his skis crossed after landing a 201-meter jump at Sunday’s World Cup meet in Oberstdorf, Germany. In January he returned from a year-long competition layoff.

