Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the 11 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2016 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:
|Player
|2016
|Asked
|Offered
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|Brad Brach
|$1,300,000
|$3,050,000
|$2,525,000
|Houston
|Marwin Gonzalez
|2,000,000
|4,200,000
|3,250,000
|Collin McHugh
|529,000
|3,850,000
|3,350,000
|New York
|Dellin Betances
|507,500
|5,000,000
|3,000,000
|Tampa Bay
|Jake Odorizzi
|520,700
|4,100,000
|3,825,000
|Toronto
|Marcus Stroman
|515,900
|3,400,000
|3,100,000
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|Taijuan Walker
|528,600
|2,600,000
|2,250,000
|Chicago
|Pedro Strop
|4,400,000
|6,000,000
|4,600,000
|Miami
|David Phelps
|2,500,000
|4,600,000
|4,325,000
|Pittsburgh
|Tony Watson
|3,450,000
|6,000,000
|5,600,000
|St. Louis
|Michael Wacha
|539,000
|3,200,000
|2,775,000