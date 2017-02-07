7:41 pm, February 7, 2017
Arbitration Chart

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 7:34 pm 02/07/2017 07:34pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the 11 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2016 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

Player 2016 Asked Offered
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore
Brad Brach $1,300,000 $3,050,000 $2,525,000
Houston
Marwin Gonzalez 2,000,000 4,200,000 3,250,000
Collin McHugh 529,000 3,850,000 3,350,000
New York
Dellin Betances 507,500 5,000,000 3,000,000
Tampa Bay
Jake Odorizzi 520,700 4,100,000 3,825,000
Toronto
Marcus Stroman 515,900 3,400,000 3,100,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona
Taijuan Walker 528,600 2,600,000 2,250,000
Chicago
Pedro Strop 4,400,000 6,000,000 4,600,000
Miami
David Phelps 2,500,000 4,600,000 4,325,000
Pittsburgh
Tony Watson 3,450,000 6,000,000 5,600,000
St. Louis
Michael Wacha 539,000 3,200,000 2,775,000

