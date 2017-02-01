Apple, Facebook, Alphabet Protest Trump Immigration Ban

Major U.S. tech companies, including Alphabet (ticker: GOOG, GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL) and Uber, are penning a letter to President Donald Trump regarding his immigrant ban — the first group initiative on the matter, per Recode sources.

The letter would come in the wake of the president’s executive order barring immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Many top CEOs have already spoken out on the ban, including Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Tim Cook of Apple.

“We share your goal of ensuring that our immigration system meets today’s security needs and keeps our country safe,” a draft of the letter says. “We are concerned, however, that your recent executive order will affect many visa holders who work hard here in the United States and contribute to our country’s success.”

Trump‘s order, which ignited protests across the country, has invoked action from employees of large U.S. companies. BuzzFeed reports that Twitter (TWTR) employees gathered $530,000 toward relief efforts after Trump’s order. According to Twitter employees, both executive chair Omid Kordestani and CEO Jack Dorsey matched said amount. Now, the total $1.59 million will be going to the ACLU, reports BuzzFeed.

Following the executive order, Google employees across the world walked out of work Monday to raise money for a crisis fund ($2 million from employees plus another $2 million match from Google), reports The Verge.This money will go to nonprofit groups aiming to help refugees. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the executive order impacts a minimum 187 employees at the company, Business Insider reports.

Recode sources say the letter-writing tech companies want to get other industries involved as well.

“As you contemplate changes to the nation’s complex and interconnected immigration policies, whether business and employment-based visas, refugees, or [the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) initiative], we hope that you will use us as a resource to help achieve immigration policies that both support the work of American businesses and reflect American values,” the letter says.

