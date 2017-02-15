7:49 am, February 15, 2017
Amstel Gold Race drops Cauberg hill from final lap

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The tough final climb up the Cauberg hill has been cut from this year’s Amstel Gold Race cycling classic, with organizers saying the move should create a more open race.

Climbing specialists often wait until the short but steep Cauberg shortly before the finish line to make their move in the race that passes through the rolling hills of Limburg province.

Race director Leo van Vliet says he now hopes “to create a more open race, which leads to more potential winners and the attacking riders will have more chance.”

Fans of Dutch climbs will still get the chance to see riders going up the Cauberg – the racers have to climb it three times during the April 16 event.

